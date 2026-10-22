KYIV, Oct 22: Russian attacks on Ukraine's capital with ballistic missiles and drones overnight into Thursday killed one person and wounded 22, Ukrainian authorities said. The strikes in Kyiv came hours after the Kremlin agreed to restart US-brokered talks aimed at ending the war.

The attack damaged homes, transportation infrastructure and other civilian sites in several districts of the city, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. In the Dniprovskyi district, on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, one person was killed and six were wounded, including a child, as fires broke out.

On Wednesday, Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to resume three-way negotiations involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine after November 10, a week after the US midterm election. Putin had met with US envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backed the push for new talks, but was cautious.

"We'll see what happens this time," he said shortly before missile alerts sounded over Kyiv. (AP)