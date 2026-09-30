Russia pounds Kyiv region,  killing 4 and targeting power grid

KYIV, Sept 30: Russia pressed on with its weekslong missile and drone barrage of Kyiv and areas around the Ukrainian capital, killing four people including a child while targeting the power grid and a key internet exchange point, officials said Wednesday.

Moscow's steep escalation of its aerial campaign since the end of August heaps pressure on Ukraine as it braces for winter, when Russia regularly bombards energy facilities to deny Ukrainians heating and running water.

Ukrainian officials say Moscow is not engaging with US efforts to halt the fighting, 4 Â½ years after Russia invaded its neighbour. Moscow says it wants a comprehensive settlement rather than a temporary truce, although its demand for Ukraine to surrender land is unacceptable for Kyiv.

A child was killed and three other people were rescued from the rubble of a private home in Vyshhorod, in the wider Kyiv region, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration.

Russia has exploited gaps in Ukrainian air defences by firing ballistic missiles and new jet-powered drones, both of which are hard to stop. Air raid alerts are disrupting daily life, sending people running for shelter and denting economic output.

The attacks killed three people in the capital and wounded at least four others, with another person killed near the city, according to authorities.

The main Russian targets were energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the surrounding region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, describing it as "a difficult attack" as Moscow stretches Ukraine's air defences.

Zelenskyy thanked foreign countries supporting Ukraine for recent deliveries of air defence help. "And the closer we get to winter, the more of this protection we need," he said. "We must do everything to ensure that Russia's bet on ballistic missile and drone terror does not pay off."

Russia fired 2,850 jet-propelled drones at Ukraine in August but by Tuesday it had already launched 3,177 this month, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said.

The attacks come in waves, Ihnat told Ukrainian television late Tuesday, mostly aimed at Kyiv and the surrounding region. Ukraine needs more missiles for US-made Patriot air defence systems to counter ballistic missiles and for other ground-based air defences, he said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its overnight attack hit a hydroelectric and a thermal power plant, an electrical substation, an energy storage facility and a data centre.

Ukrainian officials didn't confirm those strikes. Authorities reported hits on civilian areas of at least four Kyiv districts. (AP)