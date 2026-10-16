Russia plans to build nuclear power plant on Moon by 2035 :Rosatom CEO Likhachev

MOSCOW, Oct 16: Russia plans to build its first nuclear power plant (NPP) on the Moon by the mid-2030s, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"By the middle of the next decade, we should create a nuclear power unit on the Moon to organize such an extraterrestrial station," Likhachev told international experts in Moscow on Friday.

Work on the lunar nuclear power plant is being carried out jointly by Rosatom and the Kurchatov Institute research center.

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(UNI)