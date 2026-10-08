Russia grateful to India for its readiness to help resolve Ukraine conflict: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Oct 7 : India has declared its readiness to make a feasible contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict and Russia is grateful to New Delhi for such willingness, a key aide of President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks while responding to a question about media reports that India has sent a new three-part proposal for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Indeed, India is declaring readiness to make a feasible contribution to resolving the situation surrounding Ukraine," Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

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"We are grateful to our Indian friends for such readiness and the ideas that are being offered," he added.

His remarks come days after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described India's proposal for a possible ceasefire with Russia as the "broadest" among four offers received by Kyiv. The other proposals had come from Turkiye, Egypt and the US.

"We have four proposals. The broadest one is India's proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but only in this combination," Sybiha told reporters in Kyiv on Friday, according to the European Pravda newspaper.

Thousands of civilians have died and millions displaced due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its fifth year.

Last week, President Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "very good ideas" on a mutual settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

"As for Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said at the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

He said Modi "brings up these matters at every meeting we have and takes a keen interest in them".

"He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions," Putin said, according to TASS.

Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, Putin and Modi held talks during which the Russian leader briefed the Prime Minister on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace initiatives.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has moved beyond advocacy and stepped up its efforts in recent months for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict by engaging in conversations with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Sharing some details of New Delhi's efforts, Jaishankar said it is focusing on ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as well as on grain exports and energy supplies.

For over four years, India has been consistently pushing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Last month, Peskov had said Russia would welcome peace efforts by India to resolve the Ukraine conflict and that Moscow's position was aligned with New Delhi's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy.

Ukraine's latest proposal comes amid intensified Russian attacks on the country.

Sybiha said Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire on the condition that it covers not only combat operations, but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure, as well as the situation in the Black Sea.

The Black Sea is currently one of the world's most dangerous commercial shipping zones due to the intensive escalation of missile and drone strikes by both Russia and Ukraine targeting ports, infrastructure, and merchant vessels.

Sybiha has repeated Ukraine's call for an unconditional ceasefire along the front line. Moscow has rejected such a ceasefire, saying a comprehensive peace agreement should be reached instead. (PTI)