Rupee rises 6 paise to 94.13  against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI, Nov 16: The rupee rose 6 paise to 94.13 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid declining crude oil prices and positive domestic markets.

However, a robust dollar and rising US Treasury yields amid uncertainty between the US and Iran capped the upside. Iran attacked a US military base in Bahrain on Sunday.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 94.22 against the greenback. It touched a high of 94.13 and a low of 94.25.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 94.19 against the dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on an overnight surge in the dollar and rising US Treasury yields. However, softening of crude oil prices and foreign inflows may support the rupee at lower levels.

"At the domestic markets, traders may take cues from the Empire State manufacturing index data from the US and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.44, higher by 0.03 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.03 per cent lower at USD 94.85 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex jumped 414.36 points to 82,010.15 in early trade, while the Nifty rallied 102.10 points to 25,252.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves increased by USD 2.49 billion to USD 719.547 billion during the week ended November 6, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous week, the forex reserves had dropped by USD 2.691 billion to USD 717.056 billion. (PTI)