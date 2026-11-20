MUMBAI, Nov 20: The rupee climbed up to 50 paise during the intraday session on Friday, moving above the 93-a-dollar mark for the first time since April 10, aided by robust buying in domestic equity markets and an uninterrupted inflow of overseas funds.

The rupee is gaining strength from an unabated chase of higher returns by foreign institutional investors amid a weaker American currency and receding AI-related stock rallies in the US and other markets like Taiwan and South Korea, forex analysts said.

According to data, foreign portfolio investors have pumped more than Rs 84,000 crore in Indian stocks during the past two weeks.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 93.25 and extended its rally to touch the intraday high of 92.82, climbing above the 93 level for the first time since April 10, when it closed at 92.83 against the US dollar.

The Indian currency settled 9 paise higher at 93.32 against the US dollar on Thursday. With the ongoing session's gains of 50 paise, the unit has logged a sharp appreciation of nearly 1.4 per cent in the past five back-to-back sessions since the closing level of 94.19 against the greenback recorded on November 13.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.68, lower by 0.15 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.68 per cent higher at USD 92.61 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex surged 723.01 points or 0.87 per cent to 83,744.76 in afternoon trade, while Nifty went up 218.65 points or 0.86 per cent to 25,732.40. Both the indices ended over 1 per cent up in the preceding session.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. (PTI)