Jammu, Nov 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday organised a 'Run for Unity' event in Jammu to mark Ekta Diwas, with Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Vikas Kundal flagging off the marathon at Gulshan Ground.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from police officers, prominent citizens, civil society representatives, students and staff members of various educational institutions, highlighting the spirit of national unity and solidarity.

The event featured 10-km and 5-km marathon races aimed at promoting physical fitness, togetherness and the spirit of unity.

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The marathon commenced from Gulshan Ground, passed through major routes of Jammu city and culminated at the same venue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the significance of Ekta Diwas in reinforcing the values of national unity, integrity and collective responsibility.

He appreciated the initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Police for bringing together people from diverse sections of society through sports and community participation.

DIG Jammu-Kathua- Samba Range, Shridhar Patil, SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh and other senior officers also participated in the event.