Rule 129 of BSF Rules is constitutionally valid: DB

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23 The Division Bench of High Court has set aside the writ court judgment striking down the Rule 129 of Border Security Force (BSF) Rules and has held the same is constitutionally valid.

The writ court while allowing the plea of BSF personnel-Rovinder Singh had held that postponement of the supply of copies until confirmation of the finding and sentence prejudiced the accused in preparing his defence.

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The Union of India through the Ministry of Home Affairs challenged the said verdict in an appeal and the Division Bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice M A Chowdhary set aside the said judgment by holding that the Rule 129 of BSF Rules is constitutionally valid.

"We are, therefore, unable to sustain the judgment under appeal. For the foregoing reasons, the appeal is allowed. The judgment and order dated 28.04.2022, passed by the Single Judge is, therefore, set aside. Consequently, Rule 129 is held to be constitutionally valid and not ultra vires Part III of the Constitution of India, particularly Article 21 thereof, when read harmoniously with Sections 87, 107 and 108 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968 and Rules 120, 121, 128 and 130 of the Border Security Force Rules", DB concluded.

The Writ Court had further directed GSFC to take up the matter from the stage of conclusion of the prosecution evidence and the petitioner-Singh, shall be provided certified copies of the proceedings as also the copies of the statements of prosecution witnesses recorded during trial against or in favour of the petitioner-Singh.

The brief facts of the case were that the petitioner-Singh was a member of the Border Security Force and while being posted with the Force, on 27.11.2017, an incident occurred in the BSF campus at Bandipora, in which Head Constable Chander Bhan was shot dead.

Accordingly, FIR No. 163/2017 came to be registered under Section 302 RPC. The police investigated the matter and presented the charge-sheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora, who in turn committed it to the Court of Sessions.

Since the respondent was a member of the Border Security Force, the competent authority exercised the statutory option for trial before a General Security Force Court (GSFC) and the criminal case was accordingly transferred for trial under the BSF Act.

The Record of Evidence was prepared and the competent authority Inspector General, Kashmir Frontier, BSF, directed that the matter to be placed before the GSFC. The BSF personnel was tried for commission of offences punishable under Section 302 RPC read with Section 46 of the BSF Act, as also on the charge arising from leaving his picket without orders from his superior officers.

The trial before the GSFC commenced on 13.11.2019 and was concluded on 07.03.2020. The Court found the respondent guilty and awarded imprisonment for life and dismissal from service. Since the finding and sentence of the GSFC required confirmation under Section 107 of the BSF Act, the proceedings remained subject to the statutory confirmation process.

The learned Single Judge held that postponement of the supply of copies until confirmation of the finding and sentence prejudiced the accused in preparing his defence and therefore offended Article 21 and that Article 33 could not save Rule 129 because, no sufficient nexus had been demonstrated between the restriction imposed by Rule 129 and the maintenance ofdiscipline or proper discharge of duties of the Border Security Force.