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Home / Videos / Rukhsana’s Death: Locals Demand FIR Against Plot Seller, Nullah Encroachers

Rukhsana’s Death: Locals Demand FIR Against Plot Seller, Nullah Encroachers

          Locals of Lower Bagani Talab, Raipur, Jammu  have demanded registration of an FIR against the person who  sold plots by encroaching upon a nullah and another person who further encroached on the land up...

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Daily Excelsior
06:09 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Locals of Lower Bagani Talab, Raipur, Jammu  have demanded registration of an FIR against the person who  sold plots by encroaching upon a nullah and another person who further encroached on the land up to its edge, narrowing the water channel. They alleged that the encroachment caused the water to overflow during the flash flood. The plot in question is located opposite Rukhsana’s house at Gulistan colony. Ruksana Kouser (27), wife of Mohd Kaleem, was swept away by a strong current at on Oct 11, her body was recovered yesterday.

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