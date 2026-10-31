Ruhullah Sticks To Nov 3 Exit Plan, Questions NC’s Stand On Article 370

Budgam, Oct 31: Dissenting National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday reiterated that he would resign from the party as well as his Lok Sabha membership on November 3.

The NC MP said his decision is rooted in principles and the alleged failure of the NC leadership to honour electoral promises made to the people.

Speaking to reporters in Budgam, Ruhullah said his resignation announcement had been made earlier and would be implemented on November 3, the death anniversary of his father, Martyr Aga Syed Mehdi. “A public programme will be organised at Behisht-e-Zehra Park near the DC Office in Budgam,” he said.

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Clarifying his position amid speculation over possible attempts to destabilise the elected government, Ruhullah said he was neither in favour of horse-trading nor wanted to be associated with any such activity. “The National Conference government should be allowed to complete its five-year term, and governments should not be brought down through horse-trading,” the MP said.

He said his disagreement with the party leadership was based on promises made during the elections, particularly regarding the restoration of Article 370, constitutional rights, reservation issues and the release of prisoners. “There is no personal grievance over not getting any position or chair. My fight is based on principles and the promises made by the National Conference to the people during elections,” he said.

Ruhullah also referred to remarks by NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah regarding the party’s position on Article 370 and questioned why he should continue holding a parliamentary seat under the party’s symbol when the leadership was no longer willing to pursue that political struggle. “Why should I continue holding a seat when the party itself does not want to fight for Article 370 and our constitutional rights? I do not want to become part of any confusion or deception,” he said.

Ruhullah said he was prepared to face the political consequences of his decision, adding that if people supported his position, the opportunity to represent them through the parliamentary platform could arise again.

The MP further appealed to people who believed in principled politics, transparency and political accountability to participate in the gathering, saying the programme would provide an opportunity for like-minded people from across Jammu and Kashmir to come together. (KNO)