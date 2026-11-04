Ruhullah resigns from party, quits as MP

NC accuses him of opportunism

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 3: In a major setback to ruling National Conference (NC), its senior leader and Srinagar Member of Parliament (MP), Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, today resigned from the party and the parliament, accusing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party leadership of betraying the public mandate.

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Addressing a public gathering in Budgam to commemorate the death anniversary of his father, Ruhullah launched a scathing attack on Omar alleging that the NC had retreated from its commitment to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and the constitutional rights of the people after assuming power.

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The former MP accused the NC leadership of seeking public support on the promise of safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir’s identity and dignity, only to dilute those commitments once it formed the government.

“You used me,” Ruhullah accused, referring to the assurances he claimed to have received from the party leadership before contesting the elections.

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The former NC leader alleged that the party’s political position had undergone a fundamental shift after the Assembly elections, particularly on the question of restoring the constitutional safeguards withdrawn on August 5, 2019.

“You told people that you were the guardians of their dignity. You said that if anyone touched that dignity, it would be like grabbing you by the collar. That dignity was buried on August 5, 2019. Tell me now, where is that dignity? Where is that autonomy?” he asked.

Questioning the Chief Minister’s approach towards the Centre, Ruhullah criticised him for publicly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi while failing to forcefully raise J&K’s constitutional and political concerns.

“You told Modi Sahib that what the British could not do, he had done. You asked him to promote you from Chief Minister of a Union Territory to Chief Minister of a State,” he said.

He asked why Omar had not instead told the Prime Minister that the decisions of August 2019 had deeply hurt the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Did you ever tell him that you had saddened the people by taking away their rights? Did you ask him to sit with the people and restore those rights?” he questioned.

The former MP alleged that the NC leadership had softened its stand on Article 370 out of fear of the BJP, despite having sought votes on a platform centred around the restoration of rights and political dignity.

Ruhullah described Omar as incompetent and remarked that NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah should teach his son the Quran.

The former MP maintained that political office could never be a substitute for dignity and self-respect, asserting that he would prefer to surrender a position of power rather than compromise the principles he had publicly defended.

Ruhullah said the NC’s political identity had been built around the promise that J&K’s people would enjoy dignity, constitutional protection and autonomy within India.

He recalled that generations of Kashmiris had been told that their political future and dignity would be safeguarded through constitutional arrangements with India, irrespective of religion.

“That dignity was given the name of autonomy. We were told that this autonomy was possible within India. You said you were its guardians. What happened to that promise?” he asked.

The former MP said he began questioning the party’s response soon after the constitutional changes of August 2019, when he found its priorities increasingly disconnected from the larger political issue.

Recalling the parliamentary elections, the former MP alleged that the party had approached him with assurances that it would follow the political course he had been advocating.

He said he was initially asked to contest from Baramulla, with religious considerations being cited in discussions over the constituency.

“They wanted me to contest from Baramulla because there were Shia voters. This was the level to which politics had been reduced, where voters were being viewed through religion,” he alleged.

Ruhullah said he did not want to become involved in competing claims over the Baramulla seat and instead suggested that Omar Abdullah contest from north Kashmir.

Recalling a conversation after Omar’s defeat in Baramulla, the former MP said he had tried to console the NC leader.

“I told him not to be disappointed. He told me that I had won and that the dignity of the National Conference and the people of J&K was now in my hands,” he said.

Ruhullah said he had taken that responsibility seriously and raised the issues of J&K’s constitutional rights in Parliament.

The former MP also criticised the political culture surrounding ministerial appointments, saying the pursuit of office had overshadowed the larger struggle.

“Is dignity about occupying a chair? Is it dignity when someone does not get a ministerial berth and begins crying like a child?” he asked.

Drawing a contrast between those desperate to retain power and those prepared to relinquish it, Ruhullah said public respect could not be measured by political office.

“In some places, losing a chair brings tears and sadness. Here, the possibility of giving up a chair brings happiness,” he said.

The NC, in the meantime, launched a scathing attack on Ruhullah soon after his resignation, accusing him of political opportunism, betrayal and failing to effectively raise issues of special status, statehood and reservation in Parliament.

In a strongly worded statement, the party described Ruhullah’s speech as a manifestation of his “mental and moral bankruptcy” and accused him of using derogatory and unparliamentary language against the NC leadership.

The party questioned the timing of his resignation, claiming that Ruhullah had chosen to leave only after being asked to do so by the party president.

Referring to his criticism of the NC’s handling of the 2010 unrest, the party said Ruhullah had continued as a minister in 2010 until he was removed during a general reshuffle and subsequently contested the 2014 Assembly elections on an NC ticket.

“He conveniently forgot all about it until 2026, 16 years later,” the statement said.

Questioning Ruhullah’s parliamentary record, the NC asked why he had not mobilised support among MPs for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and statehood.

The party pointed out that Ruhullah had managed to gather signatures of more than 100 MPs for an impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav, but questioned whether he had made similar efforts on Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights.

“Can he tell us if he ever made such an effort to gather signatures of MPs for the restoration of special status or statehood?” the statement asked.

It also questioned whether Ruhullah had attempted to introduce a resolution or bill in Parliament on these issues.

In one of its sharpest accusations, the NC alleged that Ruhullah had contributed to the party’s defeat in the Budgam Assembly by-election while still remaining associated with it.

The party said his resignation had come too late and accused him of joining forces opposed to the NC’s electoral mandate.

“Where was his conscience then? Backstabbing the same party he owed his political existence,” the statement said.