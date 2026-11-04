Ruhullah Mehdi Is an Honest Man, BJP Misled Him and Calls It a Political Drama: Dy CM
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary described National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi as an honest and respectable person, alleging that the BJP had misled him and was using the issue for political purposes. Referring to BJP leader Ram...
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary described National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi as an honest and respectable person, alleging that the BJP had misled him and was using the issue for political purposes. Referring to BJP leader Ram Madhav, Chowdhary accused the BJP of playing political games and termed the entire episode a political drama.
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