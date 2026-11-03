Jammu, Nov 3: The national vice-president of the BJP, Ram Madhav, on Tuesday said National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah was holding a rally with the blessings of "our people", while claiming that the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir was visibly divided and that the BJP had no involvement in its internal affairs.

Srinagar MP Ruhullah on Tuesday announced his resignation from the National Conference (NC) and his Lok Sabha seat at a rally in Budgam marking the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, who was assassinated in 2000.

"I would not like to comment on the matter, but the National Conference is visibly divided today. Ruhullah is holding the rally today with the blessings of our people," Madhav, who played a key role in the formation of the PDP-BJP government in J&K in 2015-2016, told reporters at a press conference here.

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Madhav is on a day-long visit to Jammu, where he held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar.

His visit comes amid reports of growing dissent among the NC MLAs following the recent Cabinet expansion by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Madhav, however, distanced the BJP from the internal developments of the NC, maintaining that any statements made by BJP legislators were separate from the party's position.

"Let me reiterate that we have no involvement in the internal affairs of the National Conference. Whatever statements our MLAs make are a separate matter. This is entirely an internal matter of the NC, and its leaders are fighting among themselves," he said.

Several BJP MLAs and senior leaders have been claiming that the NC is heading towards a split and that the Omar Abdullah-led government could collapse amid growing dissent within the ruling party.

"Today, one of their own MPs has come out and is holding a programme… That is their internal affair. What do we have to do with it?" he said.

Asked about the possible future political developments and their implications, Madhav declined to speculate, saying the situation would have to unfold before any conclusions could be drawn.

"Yes, all bridges are crossed when you reach them," he said. (Agencies)