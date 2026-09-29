Ruckus In J&K Assembly Over Resolution On Full Statehood Restoration; BJP MLAs Walk Out

Srinagar, Sep 29: Ruckus erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday over the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah a day ago, demanding urgent restoration of full statehood.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the BJP moved a motion on Monday seeking removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for allowing the resolution, and leaves it to his conscience to step down.

The BJP said the resolution for full statehood, passed by the Assembly on Monday, was allowed by the Speaker in contravention of the rules.

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As soon as the Assembly proceedings began on Tuesday, Sharma alleged that the Speaker allowed the resolution despite advice from the Law Department that it is "unconstitutional".

"I leave it to the conscience of the Speaker to step down from the chair," the LoP said.

The treasury benches then took to their feet and shouted slogans, such as "vote chor", against the opposition.

The Speaker asked the members to take their seats.

"I know what my powers and functions as a Speaker are. There is a procedure for it, which I informed you yesterday. Do not teach me how to function," Rather said.

This infuriated the BJP MLAs, who started shouting slogans in the House.

On Monday, the Speaker had said the motion for his removal would come in the list of the business after 14 days.

Pointing to BJP MLA R S Pathania, Rather said, "You are a good lawyer; you can bring the motion. I have not seen it yet. If you read Rule No 215, the procedure to be followed is laid down in it. A motion should be entered in the list of business any day after 14 days of submission of the motion".

As the BJP members continued their sloganeering, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary said the House is for discussions and not for sloganeering.

"They (BJP) should have spoken on the resolution yesterday. They should have told the House that they don't want statehood and special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Who is the enemy of daily wagers? They are sabotaging everything," Chaudhary said, adding, "They should peacefully put their point of view here."

However, as the Speaker called for Question Hour proceedings, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.