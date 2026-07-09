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Home / Videos / Ruckus At Dy CM’s Function In Hiranagar Over NLU Demand

Ruckus At Dy CM’s Function In Hiranagar Over NLU Demand

        A protest was held during Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary’s public meeting in Hiranagar as demonstrators raised slogans demanding the establishment of an NLU (National Law University) in Jammu. The protesters disrupted the event by shouting...

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Daily Excelsior
07:27 PM Jul 09, 2026 IST
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A protest was held during Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary’s public meeting in Hiranagar as demonstrators raised slogans demanding the establishment of an NLU (National Law University) in Jammu. The protesters disrupted the event by shouting slogans, leading to heightened tension at the venue before the protestor was taken out of the venue by the police.

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