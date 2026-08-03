Rubio backs Russia-Ukraine peace talks, rules out nukes for Iran

WASHINGTON, Aug 2: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States will explore fresh opportunities to revive Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations while maintaining that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to a news channel, Rubio said Washington expects renewed diplomatic efforts in the coming weeks to restart talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

"I know you're going to see some efforts over the next few weeks to see if we can't restart talks between the two sides and bring this war to an end," Rubio said.

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He acknowledged that both Russia and Ukraine continue to maintain "pretty strong red lines" but said US President Donald Trump remains committed to pursuing diplomacy.

"The President has told his team if you see an opportunity to be a force that brings about some momentum behind peace talks, let's do it. He always prefers diplomacy over war and peace over combat," Rubio said.

On Iran, Rubio said the Trump administration had fundamentally altered the strategic balance through military action.

"I don't think the Iranian regime has ever faced a president like President Trump, which is someone that actually takes action," he said.

Rubio claimed US operations had severely degraded Iran's military capabilities.

"President Trump... wiped out their navy, wiped out their air force, wiped out their missile defenses, wiped out their launchers, wiped out their factories... and severely degraded their defense capabilities," he said.

He argued that the military campaign had forced Tehran to negotiate from a weaker position.

"It's the only reason why they are now willing and in some cases seem eager to do a deal on denuclearization... Because we're now approaching them from a position of strength, not from a position of weakness," Rubio said.

Rubio stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains Washington's overriding objective.

"The Iranian threat of a nuclear program... can never happen. The President's been very clear about that," he said.

On China, Rubio said Washington would continue engaging Beijing despite strategic rivalry.

"We want stability in our relationship," he said, adding that communication between the world's two largest powers was essential because "any conflict between the US and China... would be catastrophic for both countries and for the world."

He reiterated that the United States opposes any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan, saying Washington "would be against any sort of compelled or coerced change in status." (UNI)