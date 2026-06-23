RTO Jammu Makes Fare Charts Mandatory in Autos, E-Rickshaws

JAMMU, June 23: To curb complaints of overcharging and ensure transparency in public transport, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Jammu, has directed all auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and e-autos operating in Jammu district to prominently display the fare chart approved by the State Transport Authority inside their vehicles.

An order issued in this regard states that the fare chart must be placed at a visible location for passengers and maintained in a legible condition at all times.

Operators have been warned not to charge fares beyond the approved rates mentioned in the chart.

Advertisement

In case the displayed fare chart is damaged, defaced or becomes illegible, it has been been mandatory to replace it immediately with a fresh copy obtained from the RTO office.

The order follows repeated complaints from commuters regarding overcharging by transport operators.

The RTO said strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act and other applicable laws will be taken against violators.

Meanwhile, Assistant Regional Transport Officers, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, and other authorised officials have been directed to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance with the instructions.