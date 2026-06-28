RTO Jammu directs e-auto, auto-rickshaw operators to adhere to approved fares

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra commencing on July 3, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Jammu, today directed all e-rickshaw, e-auto and petrol auto-rickshaw operators to strictly adhere to the approved fare structure to ensure fair and hassle-free transportation for pilgrims and other commuters.

The directions were issued by the Regional Transport Officer Jasmeet Singh during a press conference held at his office chamber, with a clear warning against overcharging and violation of prescribed fare norms.

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As per the directive, all e-rickshaw and e-auto operators have been instructed to prominently display the official fare chart inside their vehicles. The operators have been asked to strictly charge passengers as per the notified rates.

The RTO also made it mandatory for all petrol auto-rickshaws and other meter-based vehicles to operate only with functional, calibrated and sealed fare meters. Drivers have been warned against refusing to use fare meters or charging passengers in excess of the prescribed rates.

To ensure strict compliance, the Transport Department has intensified enforcement drives across Jammu city. Officials said that operators found violating the directions will face stringent action, including heavy e-challans, monetary penalties and even seizure of vehicles in serious cases.

The RTO appealed to commuters, particularly pilgrims arriving for Shri Amarnath Yatra, to remain vigilant and report any instances of overcharging or refusal to use fare meters. Passengers have been advised to note the registration number of the offending vehicle and lodge a complaint with the RTO Jammu through the contact numbers displayed inside the vehicle.

The Transport Department reiterated that the initiative is aimed at safeguarding the interests of pilgrims and the general public while ensuring transparent and regulated public transport services during the Yatra period.