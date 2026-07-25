RSS, VHP seek stronger safeguards after Ram temple donation theft row, stress transparency

AYODHYA, Jul 24 : The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) are working to strengthen institutional safeguards around the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following the alleged Ram temple donation theft, saying the controversy should not be allowed to undermine the larger temple movement.

The issue figured prominently on Thursday during a meeting of around 100 seers from Ayodhya's mutts, temples and akharas, along with VHP and RSS functionaries, held at Maniram Das Chhawani.

The participants discussed measures to restore devotees' confidence, uphold the Vaishnav-Ramanandi tradition in temple rituals and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

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A senior RSS-VHP functionary told PTI that the decision to appoint a spokesperson for the trust is part of efforts to ensure there is no "breakdown of communication" with the media.

"For all the hype this donation theft got, ultimately it was a case of six people committing a sin. They are now behind bars, investigation is on. But look at the narrative now, the aspersions being cast; as if the entire temple movement was flawed. That's not true," the RSS member said.

Another member of the Hindu right outfit said checks were there since the beginning to thwart any attempts of financial malfeasance.

"That's why as many as 22 bank accounts of Ram Temple were opened by the trust in three banks to account for every financial transaction. As for donation counting, all boxes had two locks, one by the bank and the other by the trust," the person told PTI.

The functionaries said the trust has now entrusted the counting of donation cash to the State Bank of India under a two-shift arrangement, deployed dedicated counting teams and multiple supervisors, who included trust representatives and an ex-serviceman, to enhance oversight.

They said the trust has constituted a permanent religious committee, created the post of chief executive officer, and is considering additional administrative reforms to strengthen transparency and accountability at the Ram Temple.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey dismissed the significance of such meetings, saying they could not compensate for the hurt caused to devotees by the controversy.

"These meetings cannot make up for the sentiments that have already been hurt. People's faith is in Lord Ram. Their disappointment is with those managing the temple, many of whom are outsiders and not from Ayodhya," the former Ayodhya MLA said.

Referring to Thursday's meeting, he alleged that it was "an event organised by the VHP and the RSS by putting seers at the forefront."

"Nothing is going to change because if they are genuinely concerned about the Ram Temple, why are they not giving more representation to people from Ayodhya in the trust? What are outsiders doing here? Why is the Ram temple being run like an office of the BJP?" Pandey said.

Ayodhya residents say their faith in Lord Ram is firm.

"People have faith in Lord Ram, not the building. The faith is eternal and will outlast the controversy, which is only for a small time," businessman Ramesh Chandra Jaiswal told PTI.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said the allegations undoubtedly affected the reputation the temple management was expected to uphold.

"It has no doubt hurt the sentiments of us locals also. But, followers of Sanatan Dharma have faith in Lord Ram, and that is much bigger than any controversy," the man said.

Allegations of embezzlement of devotees' offerings at the Ram temple surfaced first in June.

The government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which filed a preliminary report that formed the basis for an FIR on June 25 and eight people were arrested.

The police recovered cash, gold, silver, foreign currency and a donation box labelled "Ramrajya Kosh" during the investigation. The episode also led to the resignations of former trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. (PTI)