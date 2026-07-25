RSS leader seeks Wangchuk’s cooperation in building role model Ladakh of Modi’s dream

‘Foreign influence behind Delhi riots’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: RSS national Executive Member and veteran leader, Indresh Kumar on Friday urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to keep his agitation "Indian" after the latter ended his hunger strike, alleging that "foreign forces" had taken over the movement and warning the youth against becoming "agents" of anti-national elements.

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Indresh Kumar while talking to reporters at the sidelights of a function here, today said ``Narendra Modi Government is committed to make Ladakh UT a role model of development So I appeal Sonam Wangchuk to support in this endeavor of Modi Government''.

Kumar said Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were different entities and alleged that the latter was working as an "agency of foreign forces".

"These are separate in nature. Sonam Wangchuk is one person, and the CJP is totally different. Political parties too have different agendas. They have mixed it together to defame everyone's character. That is why Sonam Wangchuk has distanced himself from it. Click here to watch video

"I would say that he should understand that his movement has been taken over by foreigners. Therefore, he should keep his movement Indian. He should not become a puppet of foreigners," Kumar told reporters here.

Alleging that the CJP was acting on behalf of foreign interests, he said, "I would tell the young people who come there to be cautious. Do not become the puppets or agents of those who betray the country and deceive the nation."

He cautioned political parties against boosting anti-national activities to play politics. "They should do positive politics."

Referring to Wangchuk ending his fast, Kumar alleged that attempts were being made to "spoil the atmosphere of positive politics" in the country. He claimed that while opposition parties had initially raised the issue of the NEET examination, they later diverted the movement for political purposes.

Later addressing a function of Gujar Desh Charitable Trust here, Indresh Kumar said no individual is identified by his or her religion but their nationality. He said every individual is born as a human being and the nation gives him identity. So it is the nation which is our identity so Muslims of India must love and respect their nation and they should not get divided on the name of religion despite the fact the way of worship of people is different but it should not divide them.

Earlier leaders of Gujar and Bakerwal community highlighted the welfare steps taken by Narendra Modi Government for the community. Indresh Kumar asked them to make the society free from drugs, communalism and casteism and dedicate themselves in building a strong India.

Those who addressed the a gathering included former Dy CM, Dr Nirmal Singh, Ch Ashraf Ali chairman, Gujar Desh Charitable Trust, ABU Bakar Nakvi, national convener, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) and its Prabhari J&K, Mir Nazir its convener for J&K and Romesh Khajuria its senior leader.

On the occasion Romesh Khajuria was appointed as new organizational general secretary MRM J&K and Ladakh.

Earlier speaking on the sidelines of a programme organised ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Kumar paid tribute to all civilians, police personnel and armed forces members who had laid down their lives since the partition, saying their sacrifices would continue to inspire future generations.