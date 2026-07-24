RSS Leader Alleges Foreign Influence Behind Delhi Protests, Seeks 'Positive' Politics

Jammu, Jul 24: RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar on Thursday urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to keep his agitation "Indian" after the latter ended his hunger strike, alleging that "foreign forces" had taken over the movement and warning the youth against becoming "agents" of anti-national elements.

Kumar said Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were different entities and alleged that the latter was working as an "agency of foreign forces".

"These are separate in nature. Sonam Wangchuk is one person, and the CJP is totally different. Political parties too have different agendas. They have mixed it together to defame everyone's character. That is why Sonam Wangchuk has distanced himself from it.

Advertisement

"I would say that he should understand that his movement has been taken over by foreigners. Therefore, he should keep his movement Indian. He should not become a puppet of foreigners," Kumar told reporters here.

Alleging that the CJP was acting on behalf of foreign interests, he said, "I would tell the young people who come there to be cautious. Do not become the puppets or agents of those who betray the country and deceive the nation."

He cautioned political parties against boosting anti-national activities to play politics. "They should do positive politics."

Referring to Wangchuk ending his fast, Kumar alleged that attempts were being made to "spoil the atmosphere of positive politics" in the country. He claimed that while opposition parties had initially raised the issue of the NEET examination, they later diverted the movement for political purposes.

Without producing evidence, the RSS leader alleged that the agitations were backed by "internal and external forces" that did not want India to emerge as a developed, prosperous and educated nation.

"I want to tell the youth gathered there that one thing must be clear now -- there are some internal and external powers that do not want India to become a developed nation. India is progressing on the path of peace, harmony, development and education, and those who cannot see this progress try to derail it," he alleged.

Kumar urged young people to play a constructive role in nation-building and support India's development, saying the country has emerged as a "global role model" through innovation and thousands of start-ups.

Claiming that India has earned unprecedented global recognition in recent years, he said, "If all the countries of the world have awarded the highest honours to any country, it is India. No one has given such honours to the US, Russia, the Arab world or England. India is emerging as a role model for the world, and everyone should cooperate with the government."

The RSS leader also accused Pakistan of continuing to sponsor violence in India, following the recent killing of a police constable, alleging that Islamabad was pursuing policies aimed at destabilising the country while suppressing its own people.

"Pakistan continues to indulge in such conspiracies. Pakistan neither wants to live in peace nor let others live peacefully. It continues to pursue such activities every day," he said.

Lashing out at the neighbouring country, he claimed it was suppressing its own people -- whether Pashtuns, Ahmadis, Kashmiris or others. "A country that cannot protect or respect its own people cannot become a well-wisher of the world. Pakistan should work towards peace, harmony and development and abandon policies aimed at destabilising India," he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme organised ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Kumar paid tribute to all civilians, police personnel and armed forces members who had laid down their lives since the Partition, saying their sacrifices would continue to inspire future generations.

He congratulated the Army, the administration and other agencies for establishing a Shaheed Stambh (Martyrs' Memorial) and appealed to people, particularly children, to visit the memorial with the national flag on July 26 to honour the sacrifices of soldiers.

Emphasising positive nation-building, Kumar said people should devote their energies to eliminating poverty, hunger, pollution and violence instead of pursuing "negative politics".

He also cautioned people against organisations and individuals who, according to him, sought to create division rather than work for development, education, harmony and peace.

He said future generations should remember that when forces across the world were trying to obstruct India's development, education, prosperity, peace and harmony, it was the youth who stood up for the nation, just as Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar played their roles in history. (Agencies)