RSS holds Vijayadashami Path Sanchalan at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: To mark the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today organised a programme at the University of Jammu campus.

Former Major General Sanjeev Dogra attended the programme as the chief guest, while Dr. Vikrant Sharma, Prant Sah Sanghchalak of the RSS, was the chief speaker.

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Vibhag Sanghchalak Surendra Mohan Gupta and Sardar Jasvir Singh were also present as distinguished guests.

More than 100 volunteers participated in the Path Sanchalan in full RSS uniform. The participants included students, research scholars, and teaching and non-teaching staff members of the university.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Vikrant Sharma called upon the youth to give the highest priority to discipline, service and national interest in their lives.

He also elaborated on the significance of Navratras preceding Vijayadashami and Vijayadashami itself, as well as the RSS tradition of Shastra Pujan (worship of weapons).

Chief Guest Sanjeev Dogra recalled his long-standing association with Vijayadashami and said that the Indian Army also follows the tradition of performing Shastra Pujan on this occasion, a practice he observed during his service in the Army.

He remarked that the distinguishing feature of the RSS programme was that it emphasised both Shastra (weapons) and Shastra (scriptures or knowledge).

In this context, Dogra also cited the recent situations that had emerged in countries such as France, Spain and Portugal.

“If young people understand their responsibilities towards the nation alongside pursuing education, both society and the country can become stronger,” he added.