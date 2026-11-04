RSS General Secretary Hosabale Justifies SIR, Warns Against 'Anarchic Forces'

INDORE, Nov 4: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday claimed that some internal and external "anarchic forces" were inciting the country's youth, and said a regime change should happen only through elections and not through violence or unrest.

He also defended the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, saying it was necessary for ensuring error-free lists, and the Opposition should first examine the issue before protesting.

Hosabale was speaking to reporters here after the annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the main organisational body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.