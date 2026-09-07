RSS deliberates on role of society & nation-building

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), under the Jammu Urban Department, organised a Pramukh Jan Goshti of three Nagar units of Mukherjee District-Mukherjee, Sharda and Pounichak-at Raghav Resort, Taumal.

A large number of eminent citizens and members of the Matru Shakti participated in the programme. The programme was presided over by Narendra Trehan, former President of the Jammu & Kashmir Arya Samaj Sabha. Swami Yagya Dharanand of Ramakrishna Mission Udaywala Ashram attended as the guest of honour, while Dr Vikrant, Prant Sah-Sanghchalak, was the key chief speaker.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Vikrant said that the strength of a nation is built not merely through institutions, but through an aware, cultured and responsible society. He said every section of society must understand its responsibilities and play an active role in nation-building.

He emphasised that the family, society and nation are deeply interconnected, and that inculcating good values within the family lays the foundation for a strong and character-driven society. He also stressed the need to connect the younger generation with Indian culture, traditions and a sense of national responsibility.

Presiding over the programme, Narendra Trehan said that mutual cooperation, harmony and social unity are essential for the progress of society. He said it is important to carry forward India's rich traditions and values while providing the coming generations with a strong social and cultural foundation.

He appealed to eminent citizens and members of the Matru Shakti to contribute actively towards increasing social awareness and undertaking welfare-oriented initiatives.

Swami Yagya Dharanand said that the core values of Indian culture are service, sacrifice, moral values and humanity. He said positive transformation in society is possible only when every individual understands their duties and works for the welfare of others.

He particularly emphasised strengthening values within families and connecting the younger generation with spiritual and moral principles.

During the programme, discussions were held with the participating eminent citizens and members of the Matru Shakti on various issues concerning society. The programme was compeered by District Karyawah Sanjay, while the vote of thanks was presented by District Sanghchalak Darshan Chaudhary.