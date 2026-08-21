RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit US, Canada, UK as part of centenary-year outreach

VISAKHAPATNAM, Aug 21: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit the US, Canada and Britain as part of the Sangh's centenary-year global outreach programme, a senior Sangh functionary said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference after the three-day all India coordination meeting here, RSS Sah Sarkaryawah CR Mukunda said the foreign visit has three main objectives - presenting a factual and positive perspective on India, Hindu society and the RSS, conveying the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and increasing dialogue with mainstream society on the interests and rights of Hindus and people of Indian origin.

"Bhagwat will visit the US, Canada and Britain as part of the Sangh's centenary-year global outreach programme," Mukunda said.

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He said Bhagwat would participate in the Universal Oneness programme in New York and community leadership programmes in Toronto and London.

The visit would also seek to address misconceptions and misinformation about India, Hindu society and the RSS prevalent in various parts of the world, Mukunda said.

The RSS chief would convey the message of global unity and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam given by India's sages and seers, he said.

The outreach would also focus on dialogue with mainstream society in the three countries on the interests and rights of Hindus and people of Indian origin living around the world, he added. (PTI)