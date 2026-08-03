RSS chief Bhagwat to address Gen Z, Gen Alpha at Mumbai event on Aug 6

MUMBAI, Aug 3: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with Gen Alpha and Gen Z students in Mumbai on August 6, days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union education minister following the Cockroach Janta Party-led youth protests against the NEET exam paper leak.

Bhagwat will address the inaugural ceremony of India's International Movement to Unite Nations' (IIMUN) Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), marking the organisation's 15th anniversary.

The event will bring together more than 2,000 students aged between 15 and 19 from over 100 cities across the country. Gen Alpha includes people born from 2010 to 2024, making them part of the 0-16 age group as on 2026. Gen Z comprises those born between 1997 and 2012, placing them in the 14-29 age group. (Agencies)