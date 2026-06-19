Brig Anil Gupta (retd)

anil5457@gmail.com

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary, India's oldest and most influential Hindu nationalist organization finds itself once again in the crosshairs of political adversaries. This time, the Congress party, through figures like Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, has launched a high-decibel campaign demanding that the RSS register itself under the Societies Registration Act, disclose its funding, file tax returns, and operate with greater "transparency."

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The timing is anything but coincidental. With grand centenary events, including one attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sangh's critics see an opportunity not for genuine inquiry but for political theatre. This is less a serious legal challenge than a calculated strike aimed at putting a century-old cultural and ideological movement on the defensive, forcing it to divert energy from reflection to rebuttal.

Unregistered does not mean unlawful. That simple distinction lies at the heart of this manufactured controversy. Indian law does not mandate registration for every voluntary association, cultural group, or socio-religious body. The Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, provide optional frameworks primarily for property ownership, entering contracts, or accessing certain benefits. They are not compulsory for organizations functioning as "bodies of individuals." The RSS, founded in 1925, predates many of these modern regulatory frameworks and has operated openly for a century-through bans, litigation, and intense public scrutiny.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has responded pointedly: the organization was never required to register with the British, and post-independence governments never made it mandatory. It has been banned three times-after Gandhi's assassination in 1948, during the Emergency, and after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992-yet each time the bans targeted a recognizable entity whose activities were deemed within constitutional bounds upon review.

Critics insist this is about accountability for a powerful organization with deep influence on Indian public life. Fair enough in principle. The RSS shapes discourse through its vast network of shakhas (daily gatherings), educational initiatives, disaster relief, and ideological sway over the BJP and the broader Sangh Parivar. With tens of thousands of branches and millions of swayamsevaks, its footprint is undeniable. Citizens have every right to ask about its structure, influence, and operations.

But legitimacy evaporates when scrutiny is weaponized selectively. Indian civil society teems with ideologically driven, politically connected organizations-some on the left, some minority-focused, some cultural, some tool-kit driven-that operate with varying degrees of formality. Many NGOs, trusts, and societies linked to opposition parties or global funding networks have faced far less sustained public interrogation despite documented issues with foreign contributions, opaque donors, or political alignments. The same Congress party has signed an undisclosed secretive MOU with the Chinese Communist Party. It is the same Congress party the quotes of whose leaders are used by the Pakistanis to support their anti-India accusations in the United Nations. The sudden laser focus on the RSS during its centenary year reveals the motive: target the ideological fountainhead of Hindu nationalism to wound the ruling dispensation by proxy.

This is classic opposition tactics: dress up political hostility as constitutional piety. Invoke "rule of law" and "transparency" while ignoring that the RSS maintains no central bank account, has no formal membership rolls in the conventional sense (swayamsevaks join by attending shakhas), and funnels much of its activity through separately registered affiliates handling trusts, schools, hospitals, and service projects. The core Sangh functions as a decentralized volunteer movement emphasizing character-building, patriotism, and social cohesion rather than a centralized corporate entity chasing grants or tax exemptions.

The demand for FCRA compliance or PAN registration rings especially hollow when the RSS has long claimed it receives no foreign funding and operates without government largesse. Contrast this with the ecosystem of NGOs that have come under scrutiny for foreign money influencing Indian politics, religious conversions, or separatism. Selective enforcement has long been a feature of Indian regulatory politics; the current campaign fits the pattern.

To understand why this attack resonates poorly with millions of Indians, one must reckon with the RSS's actual record. Founded by K.B. Hedgewar in 1925 amid colonial rule and communal tensions, the Sangh set out to organize Hindu society, foster discipline, and build national character. It rejected the British divide-and-rule playbook and the Congress's perceived softness on cultural identity. Its history is marked by controversy-accusations of majoritarianism, links to Gandhi's assassin (though the organization was cleared), and bans that it weathered through moral persuasion and public support. Yet it also boasts an unparalleled record of grassroots service. RSS volunteers have been first responders in countless disasters: earthquakes, floods, cyclones. They run thousands of educational institutions, health camps, and tribal welfare projects. During Partition, RSS workers helped rescue and rehabilitate refugees. In recent decades, it has emphasized social harmony, anti-corruption drives, and environmental initiatives alongside its core cultural nationalism.

The organization's decentralized structure-thousands of autonomous shakhas focused on physical training, intellectual discussion, and patriotic songs-is deliberately non-hierarchical in daily practice, even as it maintains ideological coherence under a Sarsanghchalak (Chief Mentor). This model has proven remarkably resilient, surviving ideological opponents from Nehru's era to the present. It explains both its enduring appeal and the frustration of its detractors: you cannot easily decapitate a hydra whose strength lies in its cultural roots rather than formal bureaucracy.

Critics often paint the RSS in caricature-as a shadowy paramilitary force or the puppet-master of majoritarian politics. Reality is more complex. Millions of ordinary Indians-teachers, professionals, workers, volunteers-participate not out of political ambition but a desire to connect with India's civilizational ethos. The Sangh's emphasis on "Hindu Rashtra" is fundamentally about cultural continuity and national integration in a diverse society fractured by caste, region, and imported ideologies. Whether one agrees with every tenet is beside the point; dismissing its volunteers as foot soldiers of intolerance ignores the lived experience of seva (service) and sanskar (character) that defines much of its work.

None of this immunizes the RSS from legitimate questions. In an era of heightened public scrutiny and digital accountability, even powerful cultural bodies benefit from clarity. The organization could proactively address concerns: explain funding flows through affiliates, detail governance of properties, and articulate how its unregistered status aligns with legal precedents. A century-old institution with unmatched influence should project confidence, not defensiveness. Transparency strengthens legitimacy.

Mohan Bhagwat's rejection of the demands as "political gimmicks" is understandable given the timing and tone, but the RSS would do well to seize the narrative. Publish comprehensive accounts of its service projects. Invite independent audits where feasible. Engage critics on substance rather than retreating into victimhood. Strength lies in openness, especially when the people against you rely on sly gossip or traffic in innuendo.

The selective morality approach adopted by the Indi Cabal needs to be exposed and condemned. The Alliance is the part of the same ecosystem that once imposed Emergency, suspended civil liberties, and targeted opponents with state machinery. Parties that champion minority rights while overlooking radicalism in certain communities now lecture about constitutionalism. Outrage is reserved for Hindu organizations; parallel structures in other communities receive kid-glove treatment. This double standard fuels the perception that attacks on the RSS are not about law but about containing Hindu assertion in post-2014 India. The Sangh symbolizes a civilizational resurgence that challenges the Nehruvian consensus. For its opponents, that resurgence must be delegitimized-portrayed as extra-constitutional even as it operates more transparently than many political funding channels.

In a healthy democracy, powerful organizations face questions. But democracy also demands consistency. Applying one standard to the RSS and another to ideologically convenient groups erodes trust in institutions. It turns regulatory tools into political weapons, breeding cynicism.

The Congress, diminished electorally, resorts to familiar tactics: target the Sangh to rile its base and distract from governance failures. This is the politics of manufactured outrage-low-cost, high-visibility, zero accountability. A mature democracy distinguishes between accountability and vendetta. The RSS is not above the law; no one is. But the law is not a camouflage for political score-settling. If genuine violations exist, pursue them through proper channels with evidence, not timed press conferences. Otherwise, this remains what it appears: an attempt to malign a nationalist institution by equating unregistered status with illegitimacy.

(The author is a Jammu-based veteran and a Swayamsevak)