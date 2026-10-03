RS Pura vehicle, transformer theft case solved; 2 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Police today claimed they have solved a vehicle and transformer theft case with the arrest of two persons and recovery of a stolen vehicle from their possession.

A police official said a complaint regarding the theft of a Mahindra Pickup vehicle from Sunderpur, RS Pura, was received on August 25, following which FIR number 157/2026 under section 303(2) of the BNS was registered at Police Station RS Pura and investigation was taken up.

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During the investigation, he said, a team of Police Station RS Pura, using technical analysis and sustained efforts, identified and arrested the accused, identified as Mohammad Amjaj of Kolata, Nagrota, Jammu and Bakar Hussain of Tanda Goraj, Samba.

On their disclosure, the stolen property, including a Mahindra Pickup (JK11A-3540), was recovered from Sidhra in Jammu district, the police official said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.