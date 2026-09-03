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Home / Sports / RS Pura sweeps Kho-Kho girls’ U-14, U-17, U-19 titles

RS Pura sweeps Kho-Kho girls’ U-14, U-17, U-19 titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 2: Zone RS Pura emerged champion in all three age categories U-14, U-17 and U-19 Girls in the Inter-Zonal District Level Kho-Kho competitions, which concluded at Green Field Ground, Gandhi Nagar, here today. Around 450...

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Daily Excelsior
04:07 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a match.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Zone RS Pura emerged champion in all three age categories U-14, U-17 and U-19 Girls in the Inter-Zonal District Level Kho-Kho competitions, which concluded at Green Field Ground, Gandhi Nagar, here today.

Around 450 students from various zones of District Jammu participated in the competitions. In U-14 Girls, RS Pura defeated Dansal by 8-5 in the semi-final and Miran Sahib defeated Jammu by 9-5. In the final, RS Pura beat Miran Sahib by 7-5.

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In U-17 Girls, RS Pura defeated Miran Sahib by 10-6, while Jammu beat Dansal by 7-3. RS Pura then defeated Jammu by 9-6 in the final.

In U-19 Girls, RS Pura beat Bhalwal by 11-8 and Khour defeated Satwari by 9-4 in the semi-finals. RS Pura clinched the title by defeating Khour by 11-6.

Meanwhile, in U-19 Girls Kabaddi, RS Pura defeated Gandhi Nagar by 18-16, Akhnoor beat Satwari by 30-15 and Marh defeated Jammu by 28-16 in quarter-finals.

In U-19 Boys Football, Satwari defeated Miran Sahib by 1-0, while Dansal beat Miran Sahib by 2-1. In U-19 Boys Cricket, Satwari defeated Akhnoor by five wickets. Akhnoor scored 111/7, with Rajan making 41, while Satwari scored 112 in 12.3 overs, with Akshat contributing 32. The DYSSO appreciated the participants and urged them to uphold team spirit, discipline and sportsmanship.

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