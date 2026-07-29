RS Passes Bill To Make Insult To 'Vande Mataram' Criminal Offence, Ends House Impasse

NEW DELHI, Jul 29: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to make insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence, ending the over week-long impasse by taking up legislative agenda amid the Opposition's uproar over police action against students protesting NEET paper leak.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, staged a walkout as Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed the members to speak on 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026' after lunch, despite uproar in the House.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Congress was trying to insult the country's honour Vande Mataram by resorting to appeasement politics. (Agenciese)