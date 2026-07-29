RS Passes Bill To Make Insult To 'Vande Mataram' Criminal Offence, Ends House Impasse

NEW DELHI, Jul 29: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to make insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence, ending the over week-long impasse by taking up legislative agenda amid the Opposition's uproar over police action against students protesting NEET paper leak.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, staged a walkout as Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed the members to speak on 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026' after lunch, despite uproar in the House.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Congress was trying to insult the country's honour Vande Mataram by resorting to appeasement politics.

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Opposing Vande Mataram means boosting the morale of the Bharat 'Tere Tukde Honge gang', he alleged.

He said several members expressed their views, but wondered why the Congress opposed it.

"The Vande Mataram bill is not merely an ordinary bill but represents India's soul, national awareness and cultural heritage and reminds us of the freedom struggle," Rai said.

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed the national song in 1875. He had then said that one day this will be on the lips of every Indian "as a mantra", Rai asserted.

"Unfortunately, in 1937 Vande Mataram was limited to only two stanzas by (former Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru," the Union Minister said.

He mentioned several instances when Vande Mataram was used as the last words by many freedom fighters while sacrificing their lives for the country.

"Don't know why a few people are opposed to Vande Mataram, or why Congress is particularly opposed to Vande Mataram. There has been a discussion about making penal provisions for disrespecting the national song through this bill. Opposing Vande Mataram means the Congress has been always working to disrespect the pride of this country by adopting a policy of appeasement. Why is the Congress and its allies protesting?" Rai asked.

The country's youth are watching and the people of the country will teach them a lesson, Rai said, adding that Vande Mataram is needed for the promise of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

Swami Vivekananda was called "Narendra" in his childhood, who dreamt of giving Vande Mataram that position in the country, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now fulfilling, he said.

Rai said respect of national symbols is a subject which should be above politics.

Later, the House passed the bill with a voice vote.

Soon after the House convened at 2 PM, following two adjournments earlier in the day, Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum.

"I request all of you to maintain discipline and decorum in the House and respect each other's right to speak when permitted by the Chair," he said.

Members are advised to be careful to utilise their time effectively and may kindly conclude their speeches within the time allotted to each, the Deputy Chairman said inviting members to participate in the discussion over the bill.

When the discussion began, the Opposition continued to protest seeking a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against NEET paper leak demonstrators in the national capital.

They later staged a walkout when Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the bill.

The bill, which was introduced in the House on July 24, sought to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country's national symbols - including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem - a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.

During the discussion, BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said for the last 123 years, Vande Mataram is being insulted in the country.

Several revolutionaries took inspiration from "Vande Mataram" and sacrificed their lives for this country, Agrawal said, adding that the Congress has always tried to insult the national song, which has been the soul of the Indian freedom movement.

Jyoti Nagnath Waghmare (Shiv Sena) criticised the Opposition for obstructing her speech in the House.

Claiming that none of the members of the House can sing Vande Mataram completely and correctly, Biju Janata Dal's Sulata Deo said that this national song should be played in all state assemblies and in Parliament.

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh said that his party believes that insult of Vande Mataram and national anthem should not happen.