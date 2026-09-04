RS Chairman nominates newly-elected MPs to house panels

NEW DELHI, Sep 3: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday appointed some newly-elected members of the upper house to various parliamentary committees, including the General Purposes Committee, of which he is the chairman.

Radhakrishnan nominated Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and some of the chairmen of the parliamentary panels to the General Purposes Committee, whose functions are to consider and advise on such matters concerning the affairs of the House as may be referred to it by the Chairman from time to time.

The General Purposes Committee consists of the Chairman, the deputy chairman, members of the panel of vice-chairmen, chairmen of all parliamentary standing committees of Rajya Sabha, leaders of recognised parties and groups in Rajya Sabha and such other members as may be nominated by the Chairman. The Chairman, Rajya Sabha, is the ex-officio Chairman of the Committee.

Advertisement

Besides Kharge, the Chairman nominated M. Thambi Durai (AIADMK) from among the panel of vice-chairpersons, and Mukul Wasnik (Congress), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Medha Vishram Kulkarni (BJP), K. Laxman (BJP), Raghav Chadha (BJP) and Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress) from among the chairpersons of parliamentary standing committees, besides Manas Ranjan Mangaraj (BJD) from among the leaders of a recognised party and members Sana Sathish Babu (TDP) and Rajeev Shukla (Congress).

The Chairman also nominated Sana Sathish Babu to the Business Advisory Committee, Laxmi Kant Bajpai (BJP) and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (BJP) to the Rules Committee and Tarun Chugh (BJP), Mithlesh Kumar (BJP), Bhim Singh (BJP), Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Congress) and Tiruchi Siva to the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha.

Radhakrishnan also nominated S. Kalyanasundaram (DMK), Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha (TDP) and L. K. Sudhish (DMDK) to the House Committee, Haris Beeran (IUML) and Rajeev Shukla to the Government Assurances Committee and Sushmita Dev (BJP), Chunnilal Garasiya (BJP), Swati Maliwal (BJP), Harsh Mahajan (BJP), Neeraj Dangi (Rajasthan) and I. S. Inbadurai (AIADMK) to the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

Besides, M Nagaraja (BJP), Mansingh Meraman Parmar (BJP), Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade (BJP), Khiangte Laltluangkima (ZPM) and James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma (NPP) were nominated to the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table and S R Sivalingam (DMK) and Sanjay Seth (BJP) on the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha, besides John Brittas (CPI(M)), Jose K. Mani (KC(M)) and Upendra Kushwaha (RLM) to the Committee of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

"The Chairman, Rajya Sabha has also, on the 3 September, 2026, nominated Shri Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Member, Rajya Sabha, to be a member of the Committee on Ethics, in place of Dr. Sasmit Patra therein," a Rajya Sabha secretariat notification also said. (PTI)