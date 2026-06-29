Rs 538 cr City Gas Distribution Project crawls despite lapse of over four years

Rs 7,392 cr natural gas pipeline records 85% expenditure

Just Rs 4.32 crore spent on ambitious network

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, June 28: The ambitious Rs 538-crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) Project, aimed at supplying Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and industries and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to vehicles across five districts of Jammu division, has made negligible progress despite remaining under implementation for more than four years.

According to the latest report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects, the City Gas Distribution Project covering Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Samba and Kathua districts, approved in March 2022, has incurred cumulative expenditure of only Rs 4.32 crore against the total project cost of Rs 538 crore.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has informed the Government of India that the project is now scheduled for completion by September 2034. The expenditure incurred up to May this year is less than one per cent of the sanctioned cost, indicating that large-scale execution of the project is yet to gather momentum.

The City Gas Distribution Project envisages creation of the infrastructure required for supplying Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers besides establishing a network of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to promote cleaner transport fuel across the five districts.

"Once completed, the project is expected to reduce dependence on conventional fuels and significantly expand access to natural gas across Jammu division", the report stated.

In sharp contrast, the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Bhatinda-Jammu Natural Gas Pipeline, which will serve as the backbone for gas supply to the region, has registered substantial progress. The Rs 7,392-crore pipeline project has already recorded cumulative expenditure of Rs 6,357.26 crore, accounting for nearly 86 per cent of the total project cost, with completion targeted by March 2027.

As far as the Gurdaspur-Jammu section of the pipeline is concerned, expenditure of Rs 310.30 crore has been incurred against the original cost of Rs 521.90 crore. Physical progress of 81.6 per cent had been achieved by May this year.

The stark contrast in the pace of these two interconnected projects has raised concerns over whether the City Gas Distribution infrastructure will be ready to fully utilise the natural gas pipeline once gas reaches Jammu, official sources said.

"Unless the city gas distribution network is developed simultaneously, households, commercial establishments, industries and vehicles will not be able to receive the intended benefits of PNG and CNG", the sources observed.

They further said that if implemented on schedule, the City Gas Distribution network has the potential to transform the energy landscape of Jammu division by providing cleaner, more economical and environment-friendly fuel to domestic consumers, industries, commercial establishments and the transport sector. However, the latest official figures indicate that the project still has a long way to go before these benefits become a reality.

Official sources said that the prolonged delay could also have financial implications, as substantial public investment in the natural gas pipeline may remain under-utilised if the last-mile distribution network is not developed in tandem. They stressed that timely commissioning of both projects is essential for ensuring optimum utilisation of the infrastructure being created at enormous cost.

The slow progress has also raised questions over inter-departmental coordination, particularly when the project is expected to play a key role in promoting cleaner energy, reducing dependence on LPG and conventional fuels and encouraging industries to switch to natural gas.

"Delay in execution could postpone these anticipated economic and environmental benefits by several years", sources said. Despite repeated requests, no information regarding the reasons behind the slow progress of the City Gas Distribution Project was made available by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, which is the nodal agency at the Union Territory level and is mandated to coordinate with the executing agencies for removal of bottlenecks and facilitate implementation of the project.