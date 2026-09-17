Rs 5,000 cr earned through scrap disposal: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today launched the Web Portal for Special Campaign 6, saying that the Swachhata campaign launched in 2014 has evolved from a simple cleanliness initiative into a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation movement, and has so far earned Rs 5,000 crore through scrap disposal, bringing about behavioural change, improving efficiency in Government functioning and creating economic value from waste.

Addressing the launch programme Dr. Jitendra Singh said the campaign reflects the citizen-centric approach of the Government and demonstrates how a national call can become a people’s movement when it addresses foundational issues affecting the everyday lives of citizens.

Advertisement

The launch event was attended by Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Nivedita Shukla Verma; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, T.K. Anil Kumar; Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Keshav Chandra; Secretary, Department of Posts, Subrat Das; senior officers and nodal officers representing various Ministries and Departments, besides media representatives.

The campaign has demonstrated that systematic cleanliness and waste management can also generate substantial economic value. Over the last five years, 5,000 crores have been earned through scrap disposal, while 1,000 lakh square feet of office space has been freed, more than 24 lakh cleanliness campaign sites have been undertaken and around 2 crore files have been weeded out for improved record management. These achievements reflect the expansion of the campaign beyond cleanliness to efficient utilisation of government resources, reduction of pendency, better use of public spaces and conversion of waste into wealth.

Recalling the beginning of the Swachhata initiative, Dr. Jitendra Singh said cleanliness was among the earliest priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Government assumed office in 2014. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on Swachhata in his first Independence Day address on August 15, 2014, brought a foundational issue affecting the everyday lives of common citizens to the centre of the governance agenda. The initiative, he said, also set the tone for a departure from the conventional status quo approach and greater emphasis on citizen-centric governance.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the response to the Swachhata campaign demonstrated how a clear national call can lead to widespread public participation and behavioural change. Recalling the emphasis on construction of toilets, particularly for women, he spoke about the hardships faced by women in rural and suburban areas and the difficulties experienced by school-going girls because of inadequate sanitation facilities. He cited an instance from his own constituency where a Class 9 girl had stopped attending school until a toilet was constructed at her home and school. A subsequent survey found around 200 households facing similar concerns, bringing to light a significant issue that had remained largely unaddressed.

The Minister said one of the major outcomes of the sustained Swachhata campaign has been a change in public behaviour, with people becoming increasingly conscious about littering and cleanliness in public spaces. At the same time, the campaign has changed the perception of waste by demonstrating its economic value through the principle of “Waste to Wealth”.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Special Campaign has become one of the early examples of a “whole-of-government plus whole-of-nation” effort. The initiative initially began with cleaning of files and offices and subsequently expanded to freeing up spaces, improving utilisation of public areas and systematic disposal of scrap. Recalling the early experience, he said around 20 crore was initially generated through scrap disposal, demonstrating the economic value of discarded government material and the potential of systematic disposal to generate resources.