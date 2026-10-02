Rs 43 cr for SMVD Pracheen Marg set to fulfill Devender Rana’s vision: Devyani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: An overall allocation of approximately Rs 43 crore has now been committed towards the revival, restoration, development and connectivity of the historic Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg, marking a significant step towards fulfilling a long-standing vision pursued by late Devender Singh Rana, said MLA Nagrota, Devyani Rana on Thursday.

The approximately Rs 43 crore outlay comprises Rs 15 crore under the Scheme for revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of Architecture and Heritage which has received funding under CAPEX 2026-27, Rs 27.27 crore under PMGSY for the Jagti-Bamyal road, and restoration and development works being undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and INTACH for temples along the route.

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"This is a moment of great significance for all devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and for Nagrota constituency. The Pracheen Marg is not merely a road or a connectivity project. It is an ancient pilgrimage tradition, a sacred cultural landscape and an important part of the spiritual heritage of Jammu. The coming together of these resources marks a decisive step towards restoring that heritage and giving the traditional route the dignity and infrastructure it deserves," Devyani Rana said.

She said the institutional foundation for the heritage component was laid in 2021, when, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the Administrative Council introduced the scheme for revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage in Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme established a framework for the preservation and revival of heritage assets across the Union Territory, she said.

Devyani Rana said under Phase-III of the scheme, 281 heritage sites were approved for revival, restoration and preservation. The heritage component relating to the traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji route was taken forward under this framework.

The MLA said the administrative process subsequently faced a delay following the Nagrota Assembly by-election, and the issue of funding remained pending despite the approval.

She subsequently raised the matter during the February-April 2026 Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, seeking a clear status of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Project and its funding.

"The approval had been accorded, but the funding was still awaited. It was therefore important to raise the matter in the Assembly and ensure that an initiative of such historical and spiritual importance did not remain confined to an administrative approval," she said.