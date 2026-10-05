Rs 35-crore DPR prepared for Kangan road under CRF

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: A Rs 35-crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for a long-pending 1.5-km road connecting Hariganiwan Jarapati in Kangan tehsil of Ganderbal district, with the project now proposed for execution under the Central Road Fund (CRF).

The development comes after residents said around 150 households across two mohallas had been without road connectivity and were forced to walk nearly 1.5 km to reach the main road.

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MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali said the road was initially proposed under NABARD but was not sanctioned.

Subsequently, when the Government sought road proposals under the CRF, the project was included in the list and a DPR costing around Rs 35 crore was prepared.

"The road will most probably be taken up under the CRF," the MLA told Excelsior.

Residents, however, said they had been pursuing the demand since 2023 and had submitted the required file to the authorities, but the issue remained unresolved.

Ghulam Din Khatana, a resident, said the absence of road connectivity had forced people to cover the distance on foot.

Khatana said residents were willing to provide their privately owned land for construction of the road, as the alignment passes through private land.

He said residents had approached the Rural Development Department (RDD) and MLA Mian Mehar Ali seeking intervention.

Another resident said the lack of road connectivity had created serious difficulties for the local population, particularly during medical emergencies.

"Children also face difficulties commuting. People are ready to give their land, but the authorities must act," the resident said.

The MLA said the road was among nearly a dozen projects proposed under NABARD but was not sanctioned under the scheme.

He said its subsequent inclusion under the CRF, along with preparation of the DPR, had opened the possibility of taking the long-pending project forward.