Rs 213 cr locked up as 113 projects face status quo in J&K

Jal Shakti, Higher Education, Industries among worst hit Deptts

*Rs 85.95 cr already spent before issuance of freeze orders

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Sept 24: Hundreds of crores meant for development are staring at an uncertain future in Jammu and Kashmir, with 113 developmental works lying under status quo and a staggering Rs 213.17 crore remaining un-utilised against the budgetary provision for the current financial year.

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These figures provided by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also Minister Incharge Finance, in response to a question of BJP MLA Devyani Rana, reveal the scale of a problem that cuts across districts and departments— projects involving roads, water supply, higher education, housing, health, power, industries and other key sectors have been caught in a legal or administrative freeze, leaving public money tied up while the works remain unable to move forward.

As per the reply, a total of 113 developmental works/projects in J&K are presently under status-quo owing to decisions pending before courts or competent authorities. Budgetary allocation of Rs 244.62 crore has been earmarked for these 113 works during 2026-27 while Rs 213.17 crore remains un-utilized.

At the same time, Rs 85.95 crore had already been spent before the status-quo orders came into force, putting the spotlight not only on the funds that remain blocked but also on the fate of the money already invested in projects that cannot presently progress.

The sheer spread of the problem makes the disclosure more significant as the affected works are not confined to a particular district or a single department. Jammu and Srinagar account for the highest number, with 13 status-quo works each, followed by Anantnag with 11, Poonch with nine, Ramban with eight, and Kishtwar and Shopian with seven each. In all, the reply lists affected works across 18 districts, while Rajouri and Ganderbal have reported no such cases.

The departmental breakup is equally revealing. Jal Shakti accounts for 12 status-quo works, Higher Education 10, Industries eight, Housing seven, Revenue six, Health five and Roads & Buildings five, besides cases involving Rural Development, Power Development, School Education, Agriculture and Tourism.

What makes the figures particularly consequential is the gap between money sanctioned, money spent and work actually able to proceed. The Government says the projects have been placed under status quo because matters are pending before courts or competent authorities, and that the concerned departments are pursuing legal remedies wherever permissible.

It has also stated that budget provisions can be dealt with through revalidation, surrender or re-appropriation, subject to applicable financial rules and directions of the competent authorities.

For a Union Territory where developmental expenditure is closely watched and infrastructure projects are expected to translate budgetary allocations into visible assets on the ground, the figures raise a larger question—- how quickly can these stalled works be cleared, revived or otherwise dealt with so that funds earmarked for development do not remain locked in prolonged status quo?

When asked about any mechanism to resolve such cases within current financial year so that funds allocated for developmental works don’t remain unutilized or blocked, the Chief Minister said, “the progress and financial position of the developmental works are reviewed periodically by the concerned department”.

“In cases where the execution of any work is impeded due to a court order, the concerned department is pursuing the matter in the concerned courts of law for obtaining vacation/modification of the order, wherever legally permissible”, the Finance Minister said, adding “the budgetary provision is being dealt with in accordance with the applicable financial rules with a view to minimizing the blocking of funds and ensuring optimal utilization of the available resources”.

While the Government has stated that departments are pursuing legal remedies for vacation or modification of status-quo orders, the disclosure raises questions about the role of the Law Officers attached to the concerned departments.

“A status-quo order may originate in litigation, but the continuation of the freeze also brings the department’s legal response under scrutiny”, observers said, adding “have the concerned Law Officers examined each case expeditiously and advised the departments on the most effective legal course. More importantly, is there any department-wise mechanism to monitor whether replies and applications seeking vacation or modification of status quo are being filed within reasonable time”.