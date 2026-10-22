'Rs 2.5-lakh shoes, suits worth lakhs of rupees': BJP slams Mann over 'detention' at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 : The BJP on Wednesday claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was allegedly detained at the Delhi airport upon his return from Paris, had been "caught" with undeclared expensive shoes, jewellery, designer suits and perfumes, and accused AAP of playing a false victim card over the incident.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that Mann was detained for three hours at the Delhi airport and fined Rs 50,000, and claimed that officials cited "tremendous pressure from above" for the action. The party, however, did not say why Mann was detained or fined.

Responding to the AAP's charge, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Bhagwant Mann had gone to Paris for a vacation. He brought with him shoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh, suits worth lakhs of rupees for his wife and expensive perfumes without declaring them to Customs."

Advertisement

"When his theft was caught at Customs, they are now trying to play a fake victim card," Bhandari said in a video message on X, adding, "When you engage in theft, as those in the Aam Aadmi Party do, that is bound to be discovered."

There was no immediate response from Mann or AAP to the BJP's charge.

"Shoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Perfumes worth lakhs. Expensive jewellery and designer suits. AAP must answer: why were these purchases not declared at Customs when its chief minister was enjoying a holiday in Paris at taxpayers' expense?" Bhandari asked in his post on X.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal "insulted" the people of Punjab with such conduct.

"Kejriwal looted the people of Delhi to build his lavish Sheesh Mahal. Now Mann is looting the people of Punjab through expensive holidays. Instead of fighting the drug mafia, AAP is busy holidaying in Paris," Bhandari said.

"To save Punjab, AAP must go," he added. (PTI)