Rs 1,423 Crore Released To States, UTs Over Three Years To Implement Anti-Atrocities Laws

New Delhi, Oct 1: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday said the Centre has released Rs 1,423.30 crore to states and Union Territories over the past three financial years for implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

It said the assistance is aimed at strengthening enforcement mechanisms, facilitating speedy trials and providing relief and rehabilitation to victims.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme for implementation of the two Acts, the Centre released Rs 392.71 crore in 2022-23, Rs 535.30 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 495.29 crore in 2024-25, taking the total assistance to Rs 1,423.30 crore.

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The ministry said the assistance is used for strengthening Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes protection cells and special police stations, judicial machinery, relief and rehabilitation of victims, incentives for inter-caste marriages, awareness generation and other measures for effective implementation of the Acts and Rules.

The implementation of the two Acts primarily rests with the state governments and Union Territory administrations, while the Centre provides financial assistance to strengthen institutional and implementation mechanisms, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said 217 exclusive special courts have been established in 15 states and Union Territories for trial of offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The Act also provides for designation of courts of session as special courts in districts where the number of cases is relatively lower, with the concurrence of the chief justice of the concerned high court.

The establishment and strengthening of exclusive special courts is aimed at facilitating speedy trial and effective disposal of cases registered under the Act and ensuring that victims have access to specialised judicial mechanisms.

The financial assistance provided under the scheme also covers relief and rehabilitation of victims of atrocities.

According to the ministry, 88,172 victims received relief under the scheme in 2022-23, while 79,667 and 99,216 victims received relief in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively.

The government also supports states and UTs in undertaking awareness campaigns, workshops, training programmes, awareness camps and other outreach activities to disseminate information about the provisions of the two Acts and the Rules framed under them.

To facilitate easier access to grievance redressal mechanisms, the ministry launched the National Helpline Against Atrocities in December 2021, which was subsequently renamed SAMBAL.

The initiative provides members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes with a mechanism to register and track grievances relating to offences covered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The helpline is available through the toll-free number 1800-202-1989 and short code 14566.

As part of efforts to promote social integration, equality and social harmony, financial assistance is also provided under the scheme for inter-caste marriages where one of the spouses belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

The number of couples reported to have received incentives for inter-caste marriages increased from 14,225 in 2022-23 to 26,050 in 2024-25.

According to the latest Crime in India figures cited in the source document, 65,646 cases were registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in 2024, compared with 70,725 in 2023 and 67,633 in 2022.

At the end of 2024, 3,92,006 cases were pending trial, highlighting the need for timely investigation, effective prosecution and prompt support to victims.

The Centre's assistance under the scheme is intended to supplement the efforts of states and UTs in enforcing the statutory safeguards and strengthening institutional mechanisms required for implementation of the two laws, the ministry said. (Agencies)