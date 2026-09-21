Rs 1,310 cr spent on treatment of 7 lakh patients under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna: Mann

MOHALI, Sep 20 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said a sum of Rs 1,310 crore has already been spent on the treatment of more than seven lakh patients so far under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna scheme.

This scheme provides free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to a family.

Mann was addressing a gathering during the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna card distribution function here.

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Calling it the world's only unconditional and completely free healthcare scheme, Mann said the initiative ensures that families can access treatment without worrying about the cost, while 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' are further strengthening affordable healthcare across the state.

He said the government's larger objective is to ensure every citizen remains healthy and build a 'Rangla Punjab'.

"While people in many foreign countries have to purchase health insurance and pay a premium before accessing medical facilities, Punjab is providing cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh without putting any financial burden on the beneficiaries," he said.

Our objective is not merely to provide treatment but to ensure that no family is forced into debt or financial distress because of illness.

Healthcare should not become a luxury available only to those who can afford it, he said.

"Expensive treatment can push a poor family into a situation where it has to choose between an unaffordable medical bill and life. We have changed this situation. Today, people can get treatment from a government or private hospital of their choice," he claimed.

Highlighting the financial relief being provided through various government initiatives, he said schemes such as the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, free bus travel scheme, regulation of private school fees, Meri Rasoi Scheme, Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna and others are collectively providing substantial savings and benefits to families.

"According to our assessment, every family is benefiting by around Rs 1.82 lakh annually. These initiatives are aimed at putting money back into the hands of the common man by reducing expenditure on essential services," Mann said.

He further said the healthcare infrastructure has also been strengthened through a network of 1,100 'Aam Aadmi Clinics'. These clinics have recorded around 5.5 crore OPD visits, which reflects how primary healthcare services have been brought closer to residential areas, according to the chief minister.

He also announced at the gathering that a three-month instalment under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, a financial assistance scheme, will be released on October 1.

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre, Mann accused it of withholding funds due to Punjab.

"But we have not stopped providing facilities to the people. Despite this, we have continued our welfare initiatives and development works.

"We have plugged leakages and ensured that public money is used for public welfare. We have never said that the treasury is empty. Instead, we have ensured optimum utilisation of government resources," he added. (PTI)