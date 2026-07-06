Rs 1152 cr sanctioned for VB-G-RAM-G in J&K; Rs 384 cr released for 2nd qtr

Shivraj Chouhan releases first instalment to States/UTs

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, July 5: Under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G-RAM-G], Rs 384 crores have been released to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory for second quarter of the current financial year as Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan today released first installment to States/UTs for implementation of the scheme.

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Official sources told the Excelsior that Rs 384 crores were released today as Mother Sanction (fist installment) to J&K for implementation of the scheme, which came into force across the Union Territory from July 1, 2026.

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Under VB-G-RAM-G, the Central Government has sanctioned annual grant of Rs 1152 crores to J&K for the year 2026-27, out of which Rs 383 crores were released today for implementation of the scheme for the months of July, August and September, sources added.

The first instalment was released today by Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a review meeting through video conference with Rural Development Ministers of all States and Union Territories.

Javed Ahmad Dar, Minister for Rural Development, J&K Government, accompanied by Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Secretary RDD and Wasim Raja, Addl Secretary RDD, joined the meeting through video conference.

During the meeting, Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the first installment (Mother Sanction) of Rs 25,863 crore to the States and UTs for implementation of the scheme.

Chouhan said that the Government had resolved to implement VB-G-RAM-G across the country without any disruption from July 1, 2026. He said he was happy to note that the scheme has been successfully rolled out across the country and that the transition from MGNREGA to VB-G-RAM-G has been smooth and seamless as no technical or operational issues have been reported so far.

Pertinent to mention that Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had last month notified Jammu Kashmir Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) [VB-G-RAM-G] Scheme 2026, which came into force across all notified rural areas of the J&K Union Territory with effect from July 1, 2026.

VB-G-RAM-G replaces MGNREGA and presently there are around 13.5 lakh Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Card holders in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Addressing the meeting, Chouhan said that while MGNREGA took nearly three years to be implemented across the country, VB-G-RAM-G has been rolled out nationwide in a single day. He described this as a major achievement made possible by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cooperation of the States and the country's administrative capacity.

Reviewing the initial progress, the Minister said that work has started in a large number of Gram Panchayats during the first week and employment has been provided to lakhs of rural workers. He said that wage rates under VB-G-RAM-G have been increased by around 10 per cent on average and no State in the country will now have a wage rate below Rs 300 per day.

Chouhan said that the first installment of Rs 25,863 crore released today is aimed at ensuring that States have adequate funds so that wages can be paid within 15 days. He urged all State Governments to release their matching share on time so that there is no delay in wage payments.

He made it clear that there will be no shortage of funds for the effective implementation of VB-G-RAM-G. The first installment has been released based on the demand received from the States/UTs. He said Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayats should select development works according to local needs to ensure inclusive and participatory rural development.

Emphasising transparency and accountability, the Minister said that Face Authentication, Geo-tagging and other technological measures must be implemented in full. He said there is no place for any irregularity or fraud in the scheme and that the Government is committed to ensuring transparency, credibility and the creation of quality assets.

He further informed that the Ministry has deployed Area Officers, led by officers of the rank of Joint Secretary, to provide continuous support to the States. These officers will maintain regular coordination with the States and ensure quick resolution of implementation-related issues.

Chouhan said that timely wage payment is a shared responsibility of the Central Government and the State Governments. While the Government of India has fulfilled its responsibility by releasing the first installment on time, the States are expected to release their share promptly so that every eligible worker receives wages within the prescribed time limit.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan, Rural Development Ministers of various States and Union Territories, Secretary, Department of Rural Development Rohit Kansal, Joint Secretary Rohini R Bhajibhakare and senior officers of the Ministry and the State Governments/UTs.