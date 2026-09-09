Rs 10,875 cr released for 85,765 developmental works, only Rs 2,984 cr spent in J&K UT

Staggering gap between funds released, expenditure

*Slow expenditure underscores need for faster execution

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Sept 8: A staggering gap has emerged between funds released and expenditure reported on development works in Jammu and Kashmir, with Rs 10,875.11 crore released against 85,765 works during 2026-27, but cumulative expenditure reported at only Rs 2,984.19 crore.

The figures available on the Government's Janbhagidari Empowerment platform show that only around 27.44 per cent of the funds released have been utilized, leaving Rs 7,890.92 crore, or nearly 72.56 per cent, unutilized.

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The figures assume added significance in view of the recent directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, to departments to accelerate Capital Expenditure and ensure timely utilisation of available funds.

While chairing a high-level CAPEX review meeting in July, the Chief Minister cautioned departments against delaying expenditure until the closing months of the financial year and stressed that the available funds should be utilised during the working season.

The concern is particularly relevant as the Government has sought to avoid the rush of works and expenditure towards the end of the financial year, with the Finance Department also issuing instructions aimed at ensuring timely execution and utilisation of funds.

The sharpest mismatch appears under Area Development Grants (DDC/BCC/PRI). According to the data, 44,050 works have been funded under this component, against which Rs 843.09 crore has been approved and Rs 421.52 crore released. However, cumulative expenditure is only Rs 5.23 crore.

Thus, barely 1.24 per cent of the funds released under Area Development Grants has been reflected as expenditure, leaving Rs 416.29 crore yet to be utilized, notwithstanding the fact that these grants relate to development works at the grassroots level.

Under the District Sector, the platform records 7,589 works, with Rs 349.19 crore approved and Rs 174.59 crore released. Against this release, cumulative expenditure stands at only Rs 13.85 crore, translating into utilisation of approximately 7.94 per cent. This leaves a difference of Rs 160.74 crore between the funds released and expenditure reported.

The UT Sector accounts for 34,126 works, with Rs 14,790.59 crore approved and Rs 10,278.99 crore released. Cumulative expenditure under this sector has been reported at Rs 2,965.10 crore, amounting to around 28.85 per cent of the funds released. Even in the UT Sector, therefore, a gap of Rs 7,313.89 crore exists between the funds released and expenditure reported.

The Janbhagidari figures further show that against the total approved amount of Rs 15,682.87 crore, only Rs 10,875.11 crore has been released so far. This leaves a difference of Rs 4,807.76 crore between the amount approved and the amount released.

The overall breakup comprises 7,589 works under District Sector, 44,050 under Area Development Grants and 34,126 under UT Sector, taking the total number of funded works to 85,765.

The Janbhagidari Empowerment platform provides a public interface for monitoring works and resources, including selection by financial year, district, rural/urban category, block and village. The figures displayed on the platform therefore provide a significant snapshot of the pace of financial utilisation during the current financial year.

While the difference between release and expenditure can partly arise because works are at different stages of execution, bills may be pending and expenditure may take time to be reflected in accounts, the scale of the gap assumes significance against the Government's explicit emphasis on accelerating expenditure early in the financial year.

With the Chief Minister having recently stressed that departments should not wait for the closing months of the financial year to spend available funds, the Janbhagidari figures raise a pertinent question-whether the substantial funds already released are being converted into actual works and expenditure at the desired pace, particularly under the District Sector and Area Development Grants.