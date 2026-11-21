SRINAGAR, Nov 21: Residential property worth Rs 1 crore, belonging to a man suspected to be a chronic drug peddler, was attached on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Anantnag Police attached a double-storey residential property belonging to Fardeen Ahmad Khan, a resident of Qazi Mohalla, Anantnag, a police spokesman said.

He said the attached property comprises a double-storey residential house along with two marlas of land, situated in the heart of Anantnag town, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs one crore.

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The individual has remained involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, including FIR No. 114/2026 under Sections 8/20-29 of the NDPS Act and FIR No. 403/2026 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, both registered at the Anantnag police station, the spokesman said.

He further stated that the attachment underscores the Anantnag police's firm resolve to identify and attach properties acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking and to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting the drug trade. (Agencies)