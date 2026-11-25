Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Nov 24: In a major push to preserve the 5500 year old ancient heritage temple of Mahabharat era and to restore its glory, the Department of Culture and the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, are giving a new life to the Goddess Hidimba temple, believed to be build by the Berbareek (Grandson of Goddess Hidimba and Bhima).

The temple, only second one after that of Manali in HP dedicated to the Demon Goddess (Rakhshas Devi), is being rebuild at a cost of Rs. 1.2 crore as heritage monument.

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Hidimba (also spelled Hidimbi), is remembered in popular retellings and cultural commentary as the mother who never cried even after losing her son, Ghatotkacha, in Mahabharata.

Scholar of Naga culture, Mohit Kotwal claimed that during Pandavas' exile, Hidimba fell in love with Bhima and after marriage with Bhima she gave birth to her son Ghatotkacha and Bhima departed with his family.

Former president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, Virendar Razdan said that the ancient temple is getting a new life with funds from the Heritage Department.

"The construction work which is being carried out by the R&B department Bhaderwah under the supervision of Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums will be completed by the end of current financial year," he said adding: "Once completed this temple will become a major attraction of pilgrimage tourism."