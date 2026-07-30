RRC reviews essential services, development works in migrant camps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Relief and Rehabilitation (M), J&K, Dr Arvind Karwani to review the delivery of essential services in the migrant camps, ongoing developmental works and budgetary provisions for routine maintenance, upkeep and repair works for the financial year 2026-27. The extension of social sector schemes to eligible migrant beneficiaries was also reviewed.

Reviewing the status of basic amenities such as safe drinking water, power supply and sanitation, the Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner instructed the officers of the Jal Shakti Department to take all requisite measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the camps and press adequate water tankers into operation to supplement the shortage. Dr Karwani stressed conducting water quality tests at frequent intervals to ensure clean and hygienic drinking water. The Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) was instructed to ensure repair and renovation works are taken up in order of priority, to be fixed in consultation with the public and the camp commandants concerned.

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The Deputy Commissioner Relief and Assistant Commissioners Relief were asked to ensure weekly visits to the camps assigned to them as per the duty roster and take stock of all development works and grievances of the camp inmates, including those related to immovable properties in the Kashmir Valley. The officers were also directed to supervise the door-to-door campaign launched recently to reach all potential eligible beneficiaries of social sector and welfare schemes and facilitate them with documentation and filling of online applications.

Dr Karwani directed all officers to ensure due adherence to the directions issued by the General Administration Department regarding the responsibilities of Transit Migrant Camps at Jammu and Kashmir assigned to various Government departments.

Among those present were Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioners Relief, Chief Accounts Officer, Camp Commandants and Nodal Officers (Executive Engineers) from different wings of the Jal Shakti Department, Public Works Department (R&B), Jammu Power Development Corporation and Urban Environmental Engineering Department.