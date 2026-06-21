RPO Srinagar adjudged Best Passport Office for 2025-26

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) Srinagar was adjudged as the Best Passport Office for the year 2025-26 under the Passport Seva Puraskar.

The prestigious awards are instituted annually by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India to recognize the outstanding efficiency, public service delivery, and operational excellence.

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A statement said the award was presented by the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar to Regional Passport Officer Srinagar, BS Rawat during the annual Passport Seva Diwas celebrations and the Regional Passport Officers' conference held in New Delhi on June 19.

It said the RPO Srinagar secured the top position by excelling in almost all the key performance indicators, including operational efficiency, speed of verification, grievance redressal, and citizen-centric service delivery of passports nationwide.

The statement further said that the high-level Regional Passport Officers' conference was attended by Passport Officers representing 37 Passport Offices across India, alongside senior officials of the Central Passport Organisation.