RPL final resumes after nearly one- hour disruption in Pulwama

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 4: The final of the Royal Premier League (RPL) between Royal Goodwill Cricket Club and Sultan Warriors Baramulla resumed after being suspended for nearly one hour when a large crowd entered the playing field in Pulwama.

Sultan Warriors Baramulla won the toss and elected to field first. Royal Goodwill Cricket Club was 97 for 3 in the 11th over when spectators entered the playing area, forcing officials to halt the match.

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Eyewitnesses said that the final had drawn cricket fans from across the Valley, resulting in a large gathering at the venue.

With the ground already at capacity, security personnel deployed at the main gate restricted the entry of additional spectators to manage the crowd and maintain order. However, amid the rush, several spectators entered the playing area.

The match resumed after nearly one hour once the playing field was cleared and the crowd was brought under control.

Speaking at the event, the Pulwama MLA congratulated the people of the district and Irfan, whom he credited with promoting professional cricket in Jammu and Kashmir and providing a platform for young players.