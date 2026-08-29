RPF rescues minor girl from Jammu Railway Station, hands over to CWC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have rescued a minor girl from Jammu Tawi Railway Station and safely handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for her further reunion with the family members.

Officials said the girl was spotted roaming alone in a nervous condition on Platform Number 2 of Jammu Railway Station on August 26 by RPF staff.

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They said accordingly, a lady constable was called to the spot, who counseled the child and questioning her in a protective manner.

Officials further said the minor girl told the RPF Constable that she was a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and a student of class 12th. She reportedly left her house out of frustration after being scolded by her father.

The girl was immediately brought to the Railway Protection Force Post, Jammu following all the legal formalities and later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for further counselling and safe reunion with her family, officials said.

Pertinently, the rescue was carried out under Operation Nanhe Farishte, a campaign aimed at ensuring safety and protection of children at railway stations.