Jammu, Jun 19: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sonali Mishra on Friday reviewed security arrangements at railway stations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and stressed for enhanced coordination among all agencies.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to commence on July 3 via the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district -- and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Mishra visited the railway station at Kathua and assessed preparedness for the forthcoming pilgrimage, which is scheduled to commence on July 3, the officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said a review of the security measures had been conducted and arrangements were being further strengthened to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims.

"A review was taken and we are strengthening arrangements here. Work is being done in coordination with all agencies and advanced technical gadgets are also being used. All these points were discussed today, and going forward we will ensure better coordination and strengthen the system further," she said.

Mishra said senior officials from the Railways, the Railway Protection Force, the Jammu division of the security establishment and the police department participated in the review meeting.

She added that advanced technological equipment and surveillance systems were being extensively deployed as part of the security grid.

"All aspects of security preparedness were discussed and we will ensure that the arrangements are implemented effectively with proper coordination," Mishra said.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, one of the country's most significant pilgrimages, attracts thousands of devotees from across India and is conducted under a multi-layered security framework involving the police, paramilitary forces, RPF and other agencies. (Agencies)