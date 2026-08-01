Royal Enfield sales up 34 pc at 1,18,232 units in July

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported a 34 per cent increase in total sales at 1,18,232 units in July 2026.

The company had sold a total of 88,045 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 1,05,317 units as against 76,254 units in July 2025, a growth of 38 per cent, it added.

Exports were up 34 per cent at 12,915 units as compared to 11,791 units in the same month last year, the company said. (PTI)